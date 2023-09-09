China willing to strengthen 'strategic exchanges' with North Korea — Xi Jinping

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. China is ready to intensify the ‘strategic exchanges’ with North Korea, as well as boost business cooperation and develop ties to contribute to regional peace and stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic.

"In the new environment, the Chinese side is willing to intensify strategic exchanges with the North Korean side, expand economic cooperation and develop China-North Korea relations according to the dictates of the times, so as to bring the best to the people of the two countries and make great contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," the North Korean state-run radio Voice of Korea quoted the Chinese leader’s message.

Xi Jinping also recalled his repeated meetings with Kim Jong-un and the close communication between them. He also pointed out that China's constant and unwavering stance is to "develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation despite the changing international and regional situations.".