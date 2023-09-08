North Korea celebrates 75th anniversary of Day of Foundation of Republic

SEOUL, September 9. /TASS/. The people and authorities of North Korea will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic (Independence Day) on a large scale on September 9. The solemn events will "go down in history," the North Korean Central News Agency reported.

Militia Parade

South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted sources as saying that the militia parade began at midnight local time on Saturday (6:00 p.m. Moscow time). According to it, the parade probably involved fighters from the Workers' and Peasants' Red Army, a civilian self-defense organization, as well as public security forces, the North Korean police.

Strategic weapons such as intercontinental ballistic missiles were unlikely to be on display, according to the news agency. Most of the fighters are armed with small arms and close-range anti-tank weapons.

It is also unknown at this time whether Kim Jong-un made an appearance. The Yonhap news agency says that a Chinese delegation may have attended the event. It was likely to be led by Chinese State Council Vice Premier Liu Guozhong.

Arrival of Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble

On September 7, the Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army led by its director Gennady Sachenyuk arrived in Pyongyang on two special planes. The ensemble was invited by the North Korean National Defense Ministry, and the artists intend to perform "a new program they have been preparing for the past month," according to the Russian embassy.

Other foreign guests and foreign congratulations

Days before the holiday, the North Korean leader began receiving telegrams from foreign colleagues from various regions of the world. According to the North Korean Central News Agency, congratulatory messages were sent by the presidents of Egypt, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Syria, Uganda and the interim president of Mali.

The president of Mongolia and the leader of Palestine sent a basket of flowers. The ambassadors of Russia and Vietnam also acted on behalf of the diplomatic corps on September 6, accompanying the baskets with congratulatory letters.