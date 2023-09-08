Russia, China seek to boost role of BRICS+ members within G20 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia and China are purposely working to ensure a stronger role for BRICS+ members states within the Group of 20 (G20), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday on the eve of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

"Russia holds a leading position in the G20 and is working actively toward influencing the course and direction of negotiations as well as of the core aspects of the agreements [to be reached at the summit]," the statement reads.

"This organization, which serves as a platform for interaction between developing countries and the Group of Seven [developed nations], is regarded by Russia as a key forum for global economic governance," according to the statement.

"We are purposely working to strengthen an independent ‘center of gravity’ within the G20, primarily in our joint work with China, and to consolidate the BRICS+ member states around us," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Moscow was committed to further strengthening coordination within the G20 regarding countries with emerging economies.