Cuba arrests 17 people for recruiting mercenaries to fight for Russia in Ukraine

HAVANA, September 8. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Cuba have detained 17 people for encouraging citizens of the Caribbean country to join the Ukrainian conflict by fighting for Russia, the Cuban Interior Ministry said.

"So far, 17 people have been detained, among them one who has organized these activities with support from two more people who also live in this country," Interior Minister Cesar Rodriguez told Cuban state television.

Under Cuban criminal law, those charged with participating in mercenary activities may face up to 30 years in prison or capital punishment.

Earlier, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said that the island nation "has firmly and resolutely opposed mercenary activities throughout its history," and moreover that it "has not been taking part in the military conflict in Ukraine."