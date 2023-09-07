DPRK supports Russia’s fight for justice, wants to boost camaraderie — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. North Korea supports Russia’s fight for global justice and will bolster combat camaraderie between the two countries, Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Russia Sin Hong Chol said at an embassy reception marking the 75th anniversary of the republic.

"We once again express our full support to the Russian people, with whom we stand in solidarity in their just cause of defending their country’s sovereign right and achieving international justice," he said. "We will also further strengthen our combat camaraderie and unity with Russia in fighting against a common enemy," the envoy added.

The ambassador asserted that ties between North Korea and Russia, two "friendly neighbors with a long history and tradition of friendship and cooperation, will continue to strengthen and develop in accordance with the demands of the new era and the common desires and interests of the peoples of the two countries."