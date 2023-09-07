DPRK adheres to ‘nuclear weapons against nuclear weapons policy’ — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The DPRK follows a policy of "nuclear weapons against nuclear weapons" and of response to the US challenges in the region, the DPRK’s ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol said at a reception at his country’s embassy on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the DPRK.

"Our republic has adhered all along and will adhere in the future to an invariable policy of ‘nuclear weapons against nuclear weapons’ and frontal confrontation against frontal confrontation in order to curb the excessive and reckless attempts by the US and hostile states to carry out a military buildup in the region and their hostile military actions, thus firmly defending peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," Sin pointed out.

The ambassador also noted that "today, the Korean Peninsula is becoming one of the hottest spots where the vicious circle of confrontation and tensions repeats itself again and again due to the brutal hostile policy of the United States against the DPRK."

He emphasized the invariable position of the Workers' Party of Korea and the DPRK’s government regarding the further development of traditional Korean-Russian friendship relations at a higher level through consistent implementation of the agreements reached at the meetings of the top leaders of the DPRK and Russia.