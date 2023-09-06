US to provide Ukraine with depleted-uranium rounds — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The US will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $175 mln, including depleted-uranium rounds, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Today, the Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration's 46th tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This package includes: additional air defense equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks," the statement said.

Politico earlier reported that the decision followed months of debate in US administration.