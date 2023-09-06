Space should be used only for peaceful purposes — ASEAN statement

TOKYO, September 6. /TASS/. Access to outer space is the inalienable right of all states, a right that should be used exclusively for peaceful purposes, according to a statement issued at the end of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.

"We (ASEAN Heads of State and Government - TASS note) noted ongoing multilateral discussions on emerging issues involving international peace and security, such as outer space," the document says.

"We reiterated that access to outer space is an inalienable right of all States and that the use of outer space should exclusively be for peaceful purposes only, and for the collective benefit of humanity," the leaders emphasize.

The ASEAN summit started on Tuesday in Jakarta. It will focus on integration and enhanced cooperation in a number of areas, as well as a range of regional issues. ASEAN was founded in 1967 and brings together 10 countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.