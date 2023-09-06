Blinken to discuss action plan in Kiev following failed Ukrainian offensive — expert

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Kiev will discuss with Ukrainian representatives a plan for further action after the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Dmitry Suslov, the deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics has told TASS.

"This is what will be discussed: Ukraine's real capabilities, its mobilization potential and what the United States can do to support Kiev with weapons and military equipment. There will be discussions in the context of the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive," said Suslov, an expert of the Valdai Discussion Club. "Central to the negotiations Blinken will hold with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, [Foreign Minister Dmitry] Kuleba, and all other officials will be what is to be done next in this context."

The analyst explained in this regard that the timing and agenda of Blinken's visit were related to the fact that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was "obviously unable to achieve the strategic task that had been set, namely, to bring Russia to the negotiating table and force it to make significant concessions by cutting the overland corridor to Crimea."

Suslov speculated that the visit might produce a decision whether to negotiate with Russia from a position of weakness or, on the contrary, to prepare Ukraine's next offensive as early as next year.

"Either to do nothing, that is to prolong the military conflict without escalating it, but also without de-escalating it, especially in the context of the constraints that the United States itself is faced with, such as the upcoming presidential election next year. Also, there is growing pressure from the Republicans, who are out to show that [US President Joe] Biden's policy toward the Ukrainian conflict was deeply flawed, ineffective and risky for the United States. Lastly, there is a possibility Biden himself may face impeachment by the House of Representatives," Suslov stated.

In addition, the expert pointed out that Blinken "will try to look into the real state of affairs in Ukraine and its readiness to continue fighting."

While commenting on statements by the US Secretary of State on progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Suslov emphasized that "this is a purely political statement, sending a message to Russia that the United States is not going to abandon its support for Kiev, but on the contrary will support Ukraine for as long as necessary."

"This is the well-known formula of the Biden administration. Accordingly, they see progress where in reality there is none," Suslov concluded.

Blinken's visit to Kiev

According to The Washington Post, the US Secretary of State will stay in Ukraine for two days to discuss, among other things, the fight against corruption. A meeting between Blinken and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take place on Wednesday evening, the Strana weekly reported, citing a source at the office of the head of state.

CNN has quoted a US official as saying that during this visit, Blinken might announce the allocation of more than $1bn to Kiev. The Associated Press reported that Blinken would announce the allocation of a military aid package estimated at $175 million to $200 million.