Romania’s president demands probe into suspicious drone debris

BUCHAREST, September 6. /TASS/. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has demanded an urgent probe into suspicious debris, looking like parts of a drone, found on Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine. Iohannis was speaking at the opening of the summit of the Three Seas Initiative in the Romanian capital.

"I have received the latest information the Defense Ministry has found components that could belong to an UAV on the Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine," he said. "The Defense Ministry informed me in real time about this find. I demanded an urgent and professional investigation into the origin of these components, as well as the circumstances in which they entered Romania’s territory and when."

"If it is confirmed that these fragments are parts of a Russian drone, it would be a totally unacceptable situation and a gross violation of Romania's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Romanian president stressed.

Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that in Tulcea County "debris was found that could be the wreckage of a drone."

Romanian Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu told the AGERPRES news agency that the authorities were investigating the UAV wreckage. He also stressed that it was impossible to establish a causal link between the debris and previous attacks on Ukrainian targets on the border with Romania.