US test-fires ICBM Minuteman III

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The United States has carried out another test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the US Space Force's Vandenberg base.

On Wednesday, September 6, at 01:26 a.m. (11:26 a.m. Moscow time - TASS), the US Air Force Global Strike Command carried out "an operational test launch" of an "unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile," the Vandenberg Space Force Base said in a statement.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch was "to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said earlier that the US administration had notified Russia in advance of its intention to conduct a test launch on September 6.

The previous tests of Minuteman III were conducted in April.