UN working on elimination of obstacles in vessel insurance sphere — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 5. /TASS/. The UN is working on closing out obstacles in the sphere of Russian vessels’ insurance, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Ships must be insured in order to be able to carry cargo to Europe or other ports. The UK insurance company does not insure [Russian] vessels in view of sanctions," Erdogan said, cited by the TRT Haber television channel. "No money transfers are made from the SWIFT system due to exclusions of Russian banks, while Russians stipulate that both matters are possible. They [the UN] also said they are working on the insurance issue," he added.

Turkey is going to build relations with Russian in the energy sphere under the "win-win" principle that will meet principles of both countries.