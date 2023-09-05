Turkish President Erdogan to discuss at government meeting results of talks with Putin

ANKARA, September 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair on Tuesday a government session, which will focus in particular on results of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 4, a source in the Turkish leader’s office told TASS.

"A government session is scheduled for September 5 and it will be traditionally chaired by President Erdogan," the source said. "The foreign policy agenda of the meeting will include among other issues the outcome of the talks in [Russia’s] Sochi."

"Other issues will include scheduled foreign visits [of Erdogan], particularly to the G20 Summit in India and the UN General Assembly in the United States," the source noted adding that the rest of the agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting would focus on the economic situation in Turkey.

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on September 4. The Russian and Turkish leaders discussed the situation regarding the grain deal, bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sphere.

Addressing a news conference after the meeting, the Russian president said that Moscow is ready to get back to the grain deal as soon as the promises made to it are implemented.