Turkey prepared new package of proposals on grain deal restart — Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Turkey has prepared a new package of initiatives aimed at restarting the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hopes it will be reviewed positively, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We have prepared a new package of proposals [on grain deal restart] and hope to achieve a positive result," Erdogan said.

Proposals on revival of the deal were prepared jointly with the UN, the Turkish leader said. "I am confident the result can be achieved owing to a new process. I hope we will be able to find a solution in the near time that will meet expectations of Turkey," he added.