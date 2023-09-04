Erdogan invites Putin to visit Turkey

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey.

The two leaders held talks in Sochi today. After their conclusion, Putin came out to say goodbye to his Turkish counterpart.

"In the shortest possible time, I will be waiting for you at my place," Erdogan told him, shaking his hand in farewell. "Thank you very much," the Russian president replied, according to the footage published on the Telegram channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.