MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. One day of military operations costs $100 million for Ukraine, Alexey Reznikov, who has just resigned as Ukraine’s defense minister, said on Monday.

"One day <…> costs 100 million US dollars," he said in an interview with the Ukrinform agency. He noted that it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers."

In his video address on Sunday evening, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had decided to replace Reznikov with Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund. Reznikov submitted his resignation request to parliament. After this issue is agreed by the relevant parliament committee, it will be put to a vote. Then, Zelensky will offer his nominee to the parliament.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, the country’s defense spending will reach $48.7 billion this year. David Arakhamiya, leader of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party’s faction, said that the lawmakers are working on a reform to channel all budget revenues to defense needs.