White House gears up for likely impeachment inquiry into President Biden — NBC

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The White House is gearing up to respond to a potential impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden, NBC television reported, citing sources.

The US administration has put together a team of two dozen lawyers, legislative aides and communications staffers to "lead an aggressive response" to a likely Republican impeachment inquiry, the report said.

The effort has been taking shape for months, according to NBC. The White House is "preparing to vigorously push back against an impeachment inquiry and present it as an evidence-free partisan sham," the television channel said.

Some House Republicans earlier called for starting the impeachment inquiry in September, but the party hasn’t come to an agreement on this issue yet. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican representing California, said the inquiry is the only way to find out whether the current president and his family are involved in corruption.