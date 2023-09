MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news service said, citing the South Korean military.

The number of missiles and their trajectory haven’t been reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said the launch began at about 4 a.m. It said it is maintaining readiness posture and has stepped up monitoring of any additional activities by Pyongyang, the report said.