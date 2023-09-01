Biden wants to see Xi at G20 summit in New Delhi — US official

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden would like to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the upcoming Group of Twenty summit in New Delhi but it is up to him to decide whether or not to go there, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"He would certainly like to see President Xi at the G20, certainly would urge him to go but obviously that's up to President Xi. He's got to make these decisions," he told an online briefing.

The Chinese foreign ministry said earlier in the day that as of now, it cannot clarify the situation around Xi’s plans to take part in the G20 summit.

India has held the G20 Presidency since December 1, 2022. The summit will be held live in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The leaders of the G20 nations and heads of nine more countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, have been invited. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.