Yerevan says two Armenian soldiers killed on Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, September 1. /TASS/. Two Armenian servicemen were killed and one was wounded as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Sotk. The Azerbaijani armed forces also used mortars in the direction of Sotk. Two [servicemen] were killed in action and one [was] wounded on the Armenian side as a result of Azerbaijani fire <…>. The Defense Ministry will make a statement on <…> the health condition of the wounded serviceman later," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that three Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded by an Armenian attack drone that hit the country's positions on the border.