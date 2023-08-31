Ukrainian pilots to train for 4-6 months in Denmark, 1-2 years in UK

MOSCOW, September, 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian military pilots will train to fly F-16 jets in Denmark for 4-6 months, while their training in the UK will take 1-2 years, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat said. According to the spokesman, the timeframe differs because experienced pilots were sent to Denmark, while piloting academy graduates were sent to the UK.

"The pilots that we sent to Denmark are ready, they have flight time, they have combat experience, but on Soviet-made planes only. They need to train for different vehicles, the F-16s, and that would take some time," Ignat said on TV. "Everyone is interested in the timeframe, but they will be different, because each pilot has individual training. But, previously, both our Western partners in the US and ourselves said it optimistically that the [training timeline] will take half a year, and [the American side] even said that four months could be enough."

"The UK already trains our fresh graduates, graduated in 2023, they will receive basic training," Ignat said, adding that the British training program will include flying a single-engine plane first and only then - a jet plane.

The British training program will also include in-depth learning of the English language and the English aviation terminology.

"Here, however, we are not talking about months, but about years, because the training program will take at least one or two years in any case," Ignat explained.

On August 20, Zelensky announced what he described as a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands on the supply of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. Denmark also said it was ready to provide 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The first 6 planes are due to arrive by the end of this year. Denmark and the Netherlands have already announced the training of Ukrainian pilots with assistance from another nine other countries. Ukrainian air force commander Nikolay Oleschuk said that two Ukrainian pilots were tested by American instructors on the F-16s. According to Oleschuk, general training takes 32 months, but it was decided that these two pilots will be able to learn the F-16 in four months.

Previously, Commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa James Hecker said that the training of Ukrainian pilots for combat action may take up to five years. He noted that the handover of Western planes will not alter the progress of hostilities in Kiev’s favor.