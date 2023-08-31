{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots to train for 4-6 months in Denmark, 1-2 years in UK

"The pilots that we sent to Denmark are ready, they have flight time, they have combat experience, but on Soviet-made planes only. They need to train for different vehicles, the F-16s, and that would take some time," Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat said

MOSCOW, September, 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian military pilots will train to fly F-16 jets in Denmark for 4-6 months, while their training in the UK will take 1-2 years, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat said. According to the spokesman, the timeframe differs because experienced pilots were sent to Denmark, while piloting academy graduates were sent to the UK.

"The pilots that we sent to Denmark are ready, they have flight time, they have combat experience, but on Soviet-made planes only. They need to train for different vehicles, the F-16s, and that would take some time," Ignat said on TV. "Everyone is interested in the timeframe, but they will be different, because each pilot has individual training. But, previously, both our Western partners in the US and ourselves said it optimistically that the [training timeline] will take half a year, and [the American side] even said that four months could be enough."

"The UK already trains our fresh graduates, graduated in 2023, they will receive basic training," Ignat said, adding that the British training program will include flying a single-engine plane first and only then - a jet plane.

The British training program will also include in-depth learning of the English language and the English aviation terminology.

"Here, however, we are not talking about months, but about years, because the training program will take at least one or two years in any case," Ignat explained.

On August 20, Zelensky announced what he described as a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands on the supply of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. Denmark also said it was ready to provide 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The first 6 planes are due to arrive by the end of this year. Denmark and the Netherlands have already announced the training of Ukrainian pilots with assistance from another nine other countries. Ukrainian air force commander Nikolay Oleschuk said that two Ukrainian pilots were tested by American instructors on the F-16s. According to Oleschuk, general training takes 32 months, but it was decided that these two pilots will be able to learn the F-16 in four months.

Previously, Commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa James Hecker said that the training of Ukrainian pilots for combat action may take up to five years. He noted that the handover of Western planes will not alter the progress of hostilities in Kiev’s favor.

Ukraine
UN chief says his proposals on grain deal resumption take Russian concerns into account
"And I believe that working seriously, we can have a positive solution for everybody, for the Ukraine, for the Russian Federation," Antonio Guterres said
EU fails to unblock another European Peace Facility tranche for Ukraine
However, Josep Borrell expressed hope that the tranche would be unblocked next week
Up to 30 Ukrainian troops neutralized by Russian forces in Kherson area – top brass
According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, Russian troops also destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot
Amur gas processing plant close to completion — Gazprom
It is reported that large-scale gas processing clusters to appear in the west and the east of the country will provide a multiplying effect "to be experienced by the economy of the whole country"
Russia, Africa to cooperate in countering neocolonialism, terrorism — Shoigu
The defense minister noted that the West's activities on the African continent are aimed at maintaining the possibility of pumping out national resources of former colonies through supporting conflict zones
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol
The pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, according to Rostec
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Lavrov offers Fidan to discuss issues to be reviewed during Putin’s meeting with Erdogan
"Of course, in addition to the bilateral agenda, we have a very rich dialogue and practical cooperation on regional and international affairs," the Russian foreign minister underscored
Francophone Africa to see new military coups — former Nigerian minister
It is stated that Africa is beginning to fight for "freedom from the tyrannical bondage and venemous yoke of the French and deliverance from their perverted, pervasive and corrosive ways and systemic oppression"
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of 'Nazism' — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
French ambassador to Niger loses diplomatic immunity — report
"The diplomatic visas held by him and his family members are revoked. The security forces have been instructed to initiate the expulsion process," said the diplomatic note that was sent to the French Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drone to attack workers restoring power in Kherson Region
The crisis center specified that there were no casualties
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
China to impose retaliatory sanctions against US for lying about Tibet — diplomat
Wang Wenbin urged the US to "respect facts, change course and stop spreading misleading information about Tibet and using the issue of the region to interfere in China's internal affairs"
Many nations seeking to cast off domination by Anglo-Saxons — Russian security official
"It is important to maximize the ability on every front of progressive countries to conduct independent domestic and foreign policies and engage in an equitable dialogue," Nikolay Patrushev said
Putin finds idea of creating new transport corridor via Mongolia to China 'interesting'
As Mikhail Kotyukov explained, this corridor could become one of the shortest transport routes from the Trans-Siberian Railway to the most economically developed regions of Western China
Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career
Lukashenko slams NATO exercises near Belarusian borders as 'provocative'
According to the Belarusian president, NATO countries justify their actions with some threats allegedly emanating from the territory of Belarus
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
Gabon’s former prime minister says 'bloodless coup' lesser evil for country
Raymond Ndong Sima also pointed out that the transition period should "culminate in the adoption of a new constitution, as well as the preparation of everything necessary to hold elections"
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Kremlin spokesman dismisses Ukraine’s claims Russia is out to cause famine in Africa
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods on the African continent
Bids to 'play with fire' on Taiwan, restrain China sure to fail — Chinese defense chief
"The Taiwan question is an internal issue of the PRC [People’s Republic of China], which does not tolerate external interference," Li Shangfu noted
Russian forces eliminate up to 40 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, Russian troops also destroyed the M777 artillery system and howitzers "Msta-B" and D-30 of the enemy
Russian MFA praises cooperation with Beijing in ensuring law and order along border
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "effective cooperation between the relevant agencies facilitated efforts to keep the border situation calm"
Syria may be invited to Baghdad Conference on Middle East, French president says
According to Emmanuel Macron, it is about "Syria’s expanded participation in the fight against terrorist groups and an opportunity for Syrian refugees to return to their home country"
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
Russia’s military cooperation agency prepared to work with Serbia on all issues — official
According to Dmitry Shugayev, all samples of Russian military hardware on display at the expo enjoy demand in the market
ECOWAS proposes nine-month transition period to Nigerien military
It is pointed out that ECOWAS sanctions on Niger would not be eased without "positive adjustments" on the part of the military officers who had taken power in the country
Russia, Turkey discuss West's obligations for restoration of grain deal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also recalled the position voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the conditions for resuming the deal
Failed counteroffensive now Zelensky's problem, causing friction with US — former premier
Nikolay Azarov noted that the discouraging lack of progress in Ukraine’s "counteroffensive" has exposed the underlying tensions between Kiev and Washington, on whose help Ukraine depends
DPRK confirms intention to maintain defense cooperation with Russia — Defense Ministry
The North Korean defense minister added that Sergey Shoigu's visit to the DPRK had demonstrated "comradeship in arms and cohesion between the DPRK and Russia"
Russian, Iranian senior defense officials discuss military cooperation
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
About one-third of info attacks on Russia's elections come from abroad — experts
According to the report, such attacks have intensified in the run-up to Russia’s Unified Election Day next month
Nuke deployment to Belarus poses no threat to other countries, security official says
"We hope that they will never be used. We understand the consequences of using such weapons," the state secretary noted
Ukrainian military confirms loss of two of its Mi-8 helicopters
It is noted that investigators are working to establish the details and circumstances of what happened
Guterres’ new grain deal message lacks guarantees — Lavrov
"We explained honestly to both the UN Secretary-General and our Turkish friends that there is still not a single guarantee in this message," the Russian foreign minister specified
Russia’s latest strategic sub begins transit to permanent base on Pacific coast — source
It was reported in January that the Generalissimus Suvorov had made a transit from Severodvinsk to its temporary base in the Northern Fleet
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian artillery guns in Kherson area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military wiped out a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka direction
Gorbachev left 'indelible mark' on Russian history, Kremlin spokesman says
Mikhail Gorbachev passed away on August 30, 2022, at the age of 91
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 20 times in past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, incidents were recorded in the Et-Tanf area
Syrian troops backed by Russian Aerospace Forces attack terrorist positions in Idlib
The militant headquarters, as well as equipment and ammunition, are reported to have been destroyed; "dozens of terrorists were killed or wounded"
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
EU must get ready to accept 10 new member states — Borrell
The official called to define political goals in order to provide a new impetus to this process and called on the EU to get ready to accept 10 new member states
Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg
Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place
Top diplomat says EU not considering any peace initiatives other than Zelensky’s plan
Other plans, put forward by China, Brazil and African nations, have been pushed aside, Josep Borrell stressed
Russian tech giant shows latest gear against precision weapons at Army forum
"Troop and hardware camouflaging means are major areas of our work as they make it possible to save lives on the frontline," Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Moscow authorities, defense ministry team up to defend capital from drones — Moscow mayor
"Last year, we built the largest and most powerful defense line for our military in the special operation zone. This year, a lot has been done to defend Moscow from drones and terror attacks, which the Ukrainian government has been staging on almost a daily basis," the mayor said
Ambassador calls on US to return 'every single piece' of property stolen from Russia
Anatoly Antonov recalled that exactly six years ago, on August 31, 2017, the US administration "took a new round of unprecedented measures to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the United States and, in fact, further curtail bilateral ties"
Russian defense chief expects Russian weapons to prove useful for Vietnamese army
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Vietnam has been and remains Russia's reliable ally and key partner in the Asia-Pacific region, and cooperation between the two countries can be described as comprehensive and strategic
Mini radar to detect small drones unveiled at Army-2023 Forum
The weight up to 25 kg makes it possible to use the radar on any carrier and as part of control teams going on foot
Press review: Putin likely to visit China in October and military stages coup in Gabon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 31st
London monitors Russian Navy ships near UK waters
The post on the Royal Navy's social network account, captioned "Watching every move," is accompanied by photos of alleged Russian ships
Cabinet prepares new measures for Russian aviation sector support — PM
"This sector is critical to achieve technological sovereignty and economic growth of the entire country, and to accomplish tasks set by the Russian President," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
SPC Elvis' radar deflects 400 drone attacks against oil tank farm in Belgorod since Feb 23
SPC Elvis head Boris Chernoyarsky said that the company’s systems of UAV suppression were being successfully used at Tuapse facilities on the Black Sea
Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — governor
"The enemy increasingly shows the clear signs of fatigue, which can be primarily explained by well-coordinated actions of our units," Yevgeny Balitsky added
Press review: Great Grain Game inches toward deal redux and US wobbly on Kiev security vow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 30th
Russian Buk-M3 system hits Ukrainian aerial attack weapon in Krasny Liman area
According to the ministry this system destroyed more than 40 aerial targets, including Byaraktar drones and HIMARS rockets
Ukraine plans to manufacture or buy up to 200,000 drones before end of year
According to Yury Shchigol, Ukraine’s government has signed contracts worth 25 billion hryvnias ($688 million) out of the sum of 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) allocated for the purchase of drones
Air defense thwarts another attempted Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk Region
It is noted that, previously, Kiev made three attempts to attack Russian facilities with drones
Russian tennis player prohibited from wearing sponsor’s logo at 2023 French Open
Veronika Kudermetova is playing under a neutral status at the tournament
UN secretary general to visit G20 summit in New Delhi in September
"This multiplicity of summits reflects the growing multipolarity of our world," Antonio Guterres noted
Russian Cabinet sets export duties for fertilizers from September 1
The draft decree from the Cabinet is posted on the federal website of draft regulations
Mali interested in strengthening military-technical cooperation with Russia, official says
"Russian specialists are helping to train Malian servicemen, which has a positive impact on the quality of operation of the available equipment," Dmitry Shugayev added
French Foreign Ministry rejects demand from Nigerien mutineers to recall ambassador
On August 25, the leaders of the Nigerien coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in late July, demanded that the ambassador leave the country within 48 hours
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
"The enemy’s overall losses amounted up to two platoons," the battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin said
Russia to announce oil cuts to foreign markets next week — Deputy PM
In March, Russia began to voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from its February average volume
Ten DPR civilians injured by Ukrainian strikes — Acting DPR Head Pushilin
According to Pushilin, six houses in Kievsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk and in Gorlovka were damaged
'Premeditated villainous act' among police theories of Prigozhin plane crash — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov called upon the press to await the official results of the investigation now being conducted by Russia's Investigative Committee
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Defense Ministry officially announces commanders of four Russian Military Districts
Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev was appointed as the commander of the Central Military District
Kiev regime’s drone attacks on Russia display of 'sheer futility,' Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities have "simply run out of options"
Serbia hoping no one dares attack TurkStream gas pipeline, president says
"There is no sign that this is a possibility and I am confident that no one will dream of doing that," Aleksandar Vucic added
Russian airborne troops repel Ukraine’s attack west of Artyomovsk
"The enemy was demoralized and retreated leaving their dead and wounded in the forest," the Russian defense ministry said
Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Kupyansk area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 365 enemy troops over the past day
Ukrainian army attacks Verbovoye in attempts to surround Rabotino — politician
"Currently, if they go deeper into Rabotino, they come under fire, so they are exerting the maximum efforts in Verbovoye in an attempt to penetrate the frontline," Vladimir Rogov said
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Russian tank destroyed Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle near Kupyansk – ministry
The tank crews have a widespread practice of firing from sheltered firing positions and successfully hit targets located at a considerable distance, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Fire crews tackle fire of Il-76 planes in Pskov
The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, said on Wednesday morning that the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry repelled a drone attack on the Pskov airport
SPD-50 and SPD-70 engines most interesting for foreign customers — CEO
The demand for the SPD-100 engine is slightly lower, while the demand for the SPD-140 plummeted, Director of the Fakel design bureau Gennady Abramenkov said
Russian company presents anti-tank guided missiles at Army-2023 military expo
According to Rostec, the new missiles could be installed on helicopters, including the Mi-28NE
Hungary refuses to discuss EU funding for military assistance to Ukraine
"Ukraine has put the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, on the list of 'international sponsors of war.' As long as OTP is not removed from this list, we will not continue negotiations on financing [military aid to Ukraine]," Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drone over Crimea — top brass
The Defense Ministry of Russia reported that "an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted"
Poland’s consular agency in Russian city of Smolensk shuts down
It is noted that the agency has been operating since 2012
Senior Russian defense official, Saudi military adviser discuss bilateral cooperation
The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and trust, the Russian Defense Ministry noted
West cannot afford to integrate Ukraine into NATO — Hungary’s Orban
According to Viktor Orban, the North Atlantic Alliance should "forget about" Ukraine’s integration into NATO and agree on a new security architecture with Moscow
Kiev tried to discredit Russian forces during rotation of IAEA mission to ZNPP — statement
The Defense Ministry explained that, in order to ensure a safe rotation of IAEA observers, a ceasefire regime was declared in the one-kilometer radius around the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement of Vasilyevka
UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict
"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," Antonio Guterres noted
UK Energy Secretary Shapps appointed as new defense chief
Grant Shapps also said he was "honored" to accept the role and paid tribute to Wallace for his "enormous contribution" to UK defense and global security over the past four years
Over 320 types of weapons tested in operation in Syria — Russia’s defense minister
Sergei Shoigu pointed out that the weapons that can operate at a longer range than air defense systems or MANPADs were needed to protect the hardware
Ukraine’s military command admits 'tense situation' in three frontline areas
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Russia’s Igla-S, Verba MANPADS attract great attention worldwide — official
Alexander Mikheyev added that Almaz-Antey Group and the High Precision Systems (a holding company within the Russian state-owned Rostec group) manufacture the entire range of air defense systems
Russia winning drone war against collective West with ease, Russian senator says
Viktor Bondarev highlighted various reports appearing on a daily basis regarding Russian forces’ effective approaches to preventing similar terrorist attacks, which have had a 99% success rate
Russia, Turkey to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission shortly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that trade and economic ties between the two countries are developing "rapidly and intensively"
Putin guaranteed fully compensation of Ukrainian grain portion — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also quoted Putin’s words regarding free of charge provision of 50,000 metric tons of grain to each of six poorest African nations
