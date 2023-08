MADRID, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace plan is the only initiative aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine that the European Union is considering, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said.

According to him, Zelensky’s plan is the only peace initiative that is being discussed on the international stage.

Other plans, put forward by China, Brazil and African nations, have been pushed aside, Borrell added.