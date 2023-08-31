Indonesian defense minister plans to travel to Russia this year

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto plans to travel Russia this year, a news report said.

"I will make a visit to Moscow. I have also been invited to visit Beijing in October," he was quoted as saying by the Indonesian news agency Antara.

Subianto said that Indonesia wants to be friends with all countries and has no intention of taking sides or joining any bloc.

"We are close friends with China, we respect America, and we seek friendship with Russia," he said, expressing hope that Indonesia can become a bridge linking different nations.

Subianto is one of the frontrunners in Indonesia's presidential election scheduled for 2024. He ran for the post twice before, in 2014 and 2019, but lost both times to incumbent President Joko Widodo.