London monitors Russian Navy ships near UK waters

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. A UK frigate and a patrol ship along with a patrol aircraft have been monitoring Russian naval vessels that were allegedly near the British coast.

"The [UK] Royal Navy's HMS Portland [frigate] operated with maritime patrol aircraft from Royal Air Force Lossiemouth to monitor Russian Navy movements, while HMS Tyne [patrol ship] tracked a series of Russian vessels in the waters close to the UK," the Royal Navy said in a message posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The post, captioned "Watching every move," is accompanied by photos of alleged Russian ships.