Ukrainian official acknowledges Kiev receives military assistance from Bucharest

BUCHAREST, August 29. /TASS/. Romania is among the countries that have provided support, including military support, for Ukraine, since the first days of the armed conflict, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, told the Romanian portal hotnews.ro in an interview.

"From my point of view, Romania is a very important country for us, which provides a large amount of assistance, both humanitarian and financial, and in terms of transit, it allows us to use its corridors," he said. "Also, [it supplies us with] military equipment."

The portal notes that this was Podolyak’s way of answering a question as to why Romania was not listed among those countries to which the Ukrainian Defense Ministry expressed gratitude for support on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

"Of course, I think it was wrong," Podolyak said. "That is, if you thank everyone, you should really thank all the countries that are helping."

Podolyak confirmed that Ukraine was expecting military support from Romania.

"The problem is that the military potential of such countries as Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia and others <...> cannot be compared to what is needed today at the frontline, given the scale of the war," he stated. "It is also incomparable to the arsenal of such countries as Germany, France, Great Britain and the US. I think that countries that understand exactly all the risks are already offering everything they can and looking for other opportunities based on their budgetary resources.".