ANKARA, August 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on September 4, Haberturk reported on Tuesday.

This will be a one-day visit that will mostly focus on the fate of the grain deal, the TV channel said. The two leaders will also discuss Syria.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS that a meeting between Putin and Erdogan would take place in Sochi, possibly on September 4.