French troops’ direct involvement in Ukrainian conflict not on Elysee agenda, Macron says

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. France’s current policies exclude any possibility of the country’s direct involvement in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We strive to exclude any direct participation [by the French armed forces] in the conflict with Russia," Macron said in addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors in Paris.

The French president added that France is making every effort "to avoid any potential escalation of the Ukrainian conflict."

Macron said, however, that the European Union is providing large-scale assistance to Kiev in the humanitarian and economic spheres, as well as in the area of weapons supplies. The French leader also reiterated the assertion that Russia must not be allowed to achieve a military victory in the current conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting of French ambassadors, which is currently underway in Paris, is being attended by the heads of French diplomatic missions in 160 countries around the globe as well as Paris’ representatives at 15 international organizations.