Ukrainian boxer Usyk retains three world titles for the second time

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Aleksander Usyk retained his three heavyweight boxing titles. In a 12-round bout held in Wroclaw, Poland, he defeated Daniel Dubois of the UK by a technical knockout in the ninth round.

Usyk (36) defended the titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for the second time.

In 2021, he took away the belts from the British boxer Anthony Joshua, winning by decision of the judges, and in 2022 he defended them for the first time, having won the decision of the judges against the same opponent in a second fight. The Ukrainian is still undefeated in the professional ring - 21 wins (14 by knockout).

Dubois (25) suffered the 2nd defeat in his career with 19 wins (18 by knockout). In 2022, he won the regular WBA world title and defended it once. In 2020, Dubois lost to compatriot Joe Joyce by knockout in the 10th round in a fight for the European title and WBC silver belt.