Meeting date of Russian and Turkish Presidents not fixed yet — Turkish source

ANKARA, August 25. /TASS/. There is no specific information about the probable date for the meeting between President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office of the Turkish leader told TASS.

"The meeting, as expected, can take place in September but there are no particularities so far. The discussion of the venue and the date of talks continues through the diplomatic channels," the source said.

The meeting between Putin and Erdogan is planned in Sochi and September 4 is indicated as the possible date, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS earlier.