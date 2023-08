WASHINGTON, August 24. /TASS/. The US will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the use of F-16 planes at an air base in Arizona, Pentagon Spokesman Brigade General Patrick Ryder announced during a briefing.

"The United States will soon begin training Ukrainians to fly and maintain F-16 fighter aircraft," Ryder said, adding that the training will begin at an air base in Arizona after the pilots receive English language education in September.