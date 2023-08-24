Eritrean president says West seeks to keep global dominance by unleashing wars

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Western countries trying to maintain their dominance on the planet are pushing the world into the abyss, but they must be resisted, Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki said at a meeting that BRICS held with its partners, BRICS Africa and BRICS Plus Dialogue.

"Those who are trying to maintain their dominance in the world from a position of historical hegemonism are pushing the world into an abyss," he said. "The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine has been caused by the actions of the US and NATO countries. They are on a dangerous path, trying to reverse the course of history. They are betting on dominance, which leads to destruction, including in Africa. BRICS and its partners need to act together to stop the supporters of a unipolar world".

Afeworki said fundamental reform of global organizations is needed.

"BRICS and its partners are interested in creating a more just and mutually beneficial world order," he stated.