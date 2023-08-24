BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The reason for the "explosive growth" of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is that the countries that want to get closer to the association understand the underlying causes of the processes taking place in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations. Also, BRICS wants economic relations between member states to be independent of the West, so the association plans to work on the formation of an alternative payment system.

TASS has gathered Lavrov's main statements.

On BRICS trade

A single BRICS currency is out of the question now. The member countries want to find ways to ensure mutual trade and economic projects so as not to depend on the system controlled by the US and its allies.

The West has proven "its ability, its willingness to actively abuse its status as an issuer of reserve currencies to achieve political goals in violation of all the rules of the free market, international trade and the World Trade Organization."

BRICS plan to take steps "to facilitate the use of national currencies, but most importantly to create an alternative payment system."

BRICS finance ministers will form a group for the next summit in Kazan on the formation of an alternative payment system.

On BRICS expansion

The discussion about BRICS expansion was intense. "I can't say that it was done without problems, but in general each country was focused on making a decision to accept new members."

The criteria in the discussion of BRICS expansion were, first of all, "the weight, authority, importance of this or that candidate country for membership and, of course, its position in the international arena."

All member states are in favor of enriching the organization with like-minded people. Among them are countries that believe in multipolarity, the need for more democratic and fairer international relations, and insist on increasing the role of the Global South in the mechanisms of global governance. "In this regard, the six countries whose names were announced today <…> fully meet these criteria."

The reason for the "explosive growth" of the BRICS "is due to those countries that would like to join the group of five that are coming to understand the root causes of those processes currently underway in the international arena, which have laid bare to what extent the West is stubbornly determined to preserve its hegemony at any cost."

All BRICS countries are in favor of keeping the name, which has already become a trademark. "It will emphasize the continuity of all our work."

Russia will not wait until January 1, 2024, but as the future chair of BRICS will start contacts with new members, "we will help them get into the business."

On US hegemony

Washington's hegemonic mindset is global, and everyone "runderstands that the US is pursuing the goal not just of punishing Russia, using the Ukrainian Nazi regime [as its proxy]."

This has been very vividly demonstrated recently in Africa. The US is literally "dictating" its will to African countries. For example, the US has adopted a strategy for countries south of the Sahara-Sahel zone. "For African countries, this is yet another insult. It means that their sovereign right to choose their partners is simply being ignored."

The West is demanding that African countries accept invitations to events in which it is interested and refuse meetings involving Russia. "While many [countries] may not find it easy to take the heat of such pressure alone, they (countries applying for membership — TASS) see in BRICS a group of allies and the foundation of that very multipolar world that all of us should now dedicate ourselves to bringing into being."

In the BRICS, everything is fair and equality is guaranteed for all. This is the difference between the BRICS and the G7 and other Western-centered structures. In the G7, everyone listens to the US.

Speaking of fairness and democratization, "we cannot tolerate the fact that of the 15 members of the Security Council, six are from the US camp and are completely subordinated to its will. Therefore, the inclusion of Germany and Japan among the permanent members of the UN Security Council cannot even be discussed - it would only increase the injustice." "Whereas more than a third of the current composition represents the countries of the so-called golden billion. And the remaining eight billion are, of course, generally underrepresented."

On Russia

"No idea when the West will turn to common sense." Western leaders, led by Washington, are pushing the American agenda to the detriment of themselves, their economies and their citizens.

"They [Westerners] say: ‘We must defeat Russia on the battlefield, inflict a strategic defeat on it on the battlefield’. Well, then we will do our work on the battlefield, rather than diplomatically," the top diplomat pointed out.

"They understand but cannot express what we are fighting for there, <...> for their security, for the interests of people who want to speak Russian, to educate their children in Russian, to enjoy the fruits of Russian culture on the lands that their ancestors have developed for centuries."

Russia is always open to talks, but "we will not respond to boorish ultimatums, blackmail and threats against us with calls for talks."

On grain deal

Russia is ready to resume the Ukrainian part of the package deal "on the same day and at the same hour" as the West fulfills its promises. "It was really a package, we signed it as a solution, both parts of which are connected."

However, Moscow sees no signs that the West is ready to meet Russia's conditions for a return to the grain deal.

On situation in Niger

The invasion of Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will benefit no one. "I don’t think that an incursion would do anyone any good. It would be destructive and disastrous for many countries and for thousands of people."

In order to properly assess current events in Niger, the entire background of the situation should be considered, whereas the "West loves to take things out of context." It supports terrorism and takes resources from Africa, while Russia, including in the Soviet period, tried to behave differently, creating the foundations of industry, education and medicine.

Part of African society is dissatisfied with the relationship with the West, which does not help solve the problems of the entire population.

Demonstrations with Russian flags after the coup in Niger show the dissatisfaction of the people of this country with Western practices "based on colonial processes."