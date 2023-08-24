Top Iranian diplomat calls his country's accession to BRICS 'great success'

DUBAI, August 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the country’s accession to BRICS as a great success.

"Iran's accession to BRICS is a great success," the minister pointed out on his official page on the X (formerly Twitter) social network. According to the top diplomat, it will not only help "strengthen multilateralism" but also "create a basis for the [Iranian] government to achieve its goals and develop other macro-strategies."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in turn, congratulated Iran on joining BRICS at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, calling the expansion of the association a historic event.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of all [member states], the current BRICS summit has decided to expand. This is a historic event," the Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese leader pointed out that all the new members of the association are countries that play a prominent role in the international arena. "China is ready to cooperate with Iran on platforms such as BRICS to promote the healthy and dynamic development of multilateral formats," he stressed. Xi Jinping added that Beijing intends to strengthen friendly relations with Tehran, deepen mutual trust and support each other.

The leaders of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - adopted the Johannesburg Declaration at the end of the summit. It was presented after the leaders met at the summit in South Africa. Six new members are set to join the association in 2024: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.