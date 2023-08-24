China calls to increase role of developing states in global governance — Xi Jinping

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. China calls to increase the role of developing countries in the global governance, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in the wake of the BRICS Summit.

"It is necessary to elevate the representation and the voice of developing countries in the global governance and to support developing states in achievement of better results," the Chinese leader said.

"It is necessary to adhere to a true multilateralism, to build relations of global partnership in the interest of development and to establish a safe and stable international environment for common development," Xi Jinping said, pointing out that China has always shared a common fate with developing countries.

Following the BRICS Summit, BRICS leaders adopted the Johannesburg Declaration. The association was expanded with six new countries: in 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will join the association.

In addition, financial institutions of BRICS member states will prepare their proposals on the use of national currencies and common payment instruments before the next BRICS meeting in 2024.