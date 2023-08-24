BRICS countries, allies can help strengthen multipolar world — Indian PM

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries together with friendly states can help strengthen the multipolar world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I believe that BRICS and all friendly countries present here can work together to strengthen the multipolar world to make global institutions representative and in line with the spirit of the times," Modi said, addressing a meeting in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format.

Speaking about the expansion of BRICS agreed upon by the leaders at the summit, the Indian Prime Minister said that similar reforms in other international institutions would make them more representative and inclusive.

He also pointed out that India attaches great importance to relations with African countries and is expanding its diplomatic presence on the continent. Modi recalled that India, as chair of the G20, had proposed that the African Union be made a permanent member of the association.