Russia not isolated as Global South open to its position on Ukraine — analyst

PARIS, August 23. /TASS/. Russia shouldn’t be regarded as a country isolated from the rest of the world as the countries of the Global South are open to Moscow’s views, Joan Deas, an executive director at the French Institute for Mediterranean and Middle East Studies, said on RFI radio.

"From the perspective of the West, Russia is seen as an isolated country. But I don't regard it as being isolated on the international stage. If we look at the results of the UN votes on sanctions and condemnation of Russia, we see that some countries voted against it or abstained. There is sympathy for Russia outside the West," she said.

According to Deas, "countries in the Global South are quite open to accepting Russia's position" on Ukraine.

She suggested that Russia should take advantage of the BRICS summit to boost aid to the countries of the Global South.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 and is set to be the largest meeting of heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Invitations have been sent to the leaders of 54 African countries. According to the Kremlin, the summit will conclude by passing the Johannesburg Declaration of the 15th BRICS summit.