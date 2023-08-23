Elections in Zimbabwe well-organized, transparent, says Russian Public Chamber

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Observers from the Russian Public Chamber, who are monitoring the progress of the presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in Zimbabwe, have noted the high level of organization and transparency during the electoral process.

"Observers have noted a high level of preparation, everything is absolutely transparent, people are being told exactly how everything works, and there is a step-by-step guide on how and where to vote," Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Public Chamber's commission on sovereignty protection, patriotic projects, and veteran affairs, told TASS.

He clarified that four people from the Public Chamber are observing the elections in Zimbabwe. The polling stations opened at seven in the morning local time, Rogov said. "We were there before they opened, and there were already queues. We checked and observed the entire [electoral] process, met with candidates and representatives of various political parties and forces, as well as with the local Central Election Commission and the Foreign Ministry," he noted.

According to the member of the Russian Public Chamber, the ruling government and the opposition are equally represented in outdoor advertising. "The West is trying to strangle Zimbabwe with sanctions, but the country is still moving towards sovereign development, actively developing ties with both Russia and China," Rogov added.

As reported by the South African radio station SABC, voting in presidential, parliamentary, and local elections began in Zimbabwe on Wednesday under increased security measures following a major opposition demonstration in the capital two days ago. The authorities are concerned about possible provocations from radical opposition activists, SABC notes.

Elections in Zimbabwe

Eleven candidates, including incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa, are vying to become head of state of Zimbabwe. It is expected that Mnangagwa’s main competition will be the leader of the opposition party "The Citizens Coalition for Change," Nelson Chamisa. Mnangagwa already has one election win under his belt in the summer of 2018 and expressed confidence that he will achieve victory once again.

If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote in the first round of the presidential election, the second round will take place on October 2nd.

Both chambers of parliament are being re-elected during the voting. The ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, led by Mnangagwa, aims to maintain a parliamentary majority.

Groups of observers, including those from the Southern African Development Community and the European Union, have arrived to monitor the elections in Zimbabwe.