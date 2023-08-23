BRICS nations should facilitate global de-escalation — Xi Jinping

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries should be active mediators in settlement of the key international problems and contribute to global de-escalation, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a plenary session of the BRICS summit.

"It is necessary to actively act as mediators in solving the key problems, facilitate the political settlement of issues, de-escalation and removal of tensions," he said.

BRICS member states should provide assistance to each other in solving issues concerning mutual interests, Xi Jinping added. "It is necessary for BRICS countries to follow the peaceful development path," he said.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit of BRICS members is being held in South Africa from August 22 through 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in it via video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represents Russia in South Africa in person.