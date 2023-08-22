Global South seeks BRICS membership to find economic stability — expert

PARIS, August 22. /TASS/. The Global South countries joining BRICS would make them stronger economically and politically, a South African expert said on Tuesday.

Commenting on a potential BRICS expansion, Priyal Singh, senior researcher at South Africa’s Institute for Security Studies (ISS), told France’s RFI Radio in an interview: "I think, the countries of the Global South are seeking stability and they can find it only by bringing their weight and global influence together."

According to him, many find membership of the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa attractive because of economic and political rapprochement with China which is a key trade partner of the majority of African countries that have applied for BRICS membership.

In all, more than 20 nations have applied to join BRICS. These include Algeria, Egypt and Ethiopia. There are plans to discuss BRICS expansion at a summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg to be held on August 22-24. The meeting will be the largest in the past few years for the heads of state and government of the Global South.

As many as 54 African leaders have been invited to participate. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit in an online format. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Johannesburg to represent Russia at the summit in person.