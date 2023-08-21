Poland takes delivery of first South Korean multiple-launch rocket system

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The first of the K239 Chunmoo multiple-launch rocket systems that Poland ordered from South Korea has arrived to the European country, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

"The first Korean-made K239 Chunmoo rocket system has just been delivered to Poland. It has been mounted on the Polish truck Jelcz. More of these MLRS are to be delivered to us later this year," he said on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

Warsaw and Seoul last year agreed about supplies of 980 K2 tanks, 648 K9 howitzers, 48 FA-50 light fighter jets and 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple-launch rocket systems. The deal is valued at a total of $12.4 billion. Poland started taking delivery of the tanks and howitzers in December, and the first planes arrived this summer.