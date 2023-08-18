Lukashenko lauds Russia-Belarus Union State as exemplar of constructive activity

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Russia-Belarus Union State stands as an exemplar of constructive, development-oriented policies aimed at strengthening friendship and trust amid growing global discord, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wrote in a message to the Union State’s State Secretary, Dmitry Mezentsev, to congratulate him on his birthday, according to the Belarusian presidential press office.

"Amid growing global discord, the Union State stands as an exemplar of constructive, development-oriented activity aimed at strengthening relations of friendship and trust, ensuring the sustainable development of the member states, and improving the living standards of their peoples," Lukashenko wrote.

He stressed that Mezentsev is highly respected in Belarus and is well known "as a consistent supporter of strengthening Belarusian-Russian cooperation."

Lukashenko expressed confidence that, thanks to Mezentsev’s businesslike approach and rich managerial experience, the Union State official will assuredly keep contributing toward the effective fulfillment of established tasks in order to enhance comprehensive cooperation between Minsk and Moscow.

Mezentsev, a Russian diplomat and statesman, served as Russia's ambassador to Belarus from April 2019 to March 2021. In March 2021, he was appointed state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.