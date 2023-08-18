BRICS Summit in South Africa to contribute to world stability, Chinese diplomat says

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. The upcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa will give a positive impetus to the international community and strengthen stability in the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"The parties [at the BRICS summit] will discuss in detail the major challenges in the current international situation," he told a briefing, "This will enhance stability and provide positive impetus in a world in turmoil."

According to Wang Wenbin, the participants of the upcoming forum will be able to make joint efforts to deepen cooperation in trade, economic and financial spheres, stimulate cultural and humanitarian interaction, strengthen contacts in the field of security and global governance. The Chinese diplomat pointed out that thanks to this summit, developing countries will have an opportunity to successfully promote dialogue with each other and raise the level of their representation in the international arena.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that the country’s President Xi Jinping will visit South Africa on August 21-24 to attend the event.

The BRICS summit will be held on August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in an online format. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Johannesburg to represent the country at the summit in person.