At least two die in terror attack on Shah Cheragh mosque in Iran

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. At least four people died in a terror attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque in Iran’s southwestern Fras province, the IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, two of those killed were mosque attendants. It said that two militants tried to infiltrate the mosque’s territory. One of them was detained. Efforts to detain the other continue, as he continues shooting at people nears the entrance to the mosque. The building has been cordoned off.

According to the Fars news agency, the attackers were repelled by security forces. At least two people were wounded.

On October 26, 2022, three attackers opened shooting in the Shah Cheragh mosque, killing 15 and wounded 27 people. One of the attackers was wounded and detained. He later died in hospital.