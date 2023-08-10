IN BRIEF: Support for Niger’s ousted president, calls for dialogue at ECOWAS summit

RABAT, August 10. /TASS/. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday for an emergency summit. The community declared its "relentless commitment" to restoring constitutional order in Niger, where a coup took place in late July.

At the same time, the ECOWAS chairperson, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu acknowledged that that the ultimatum to the rebels of Niger with demands for restoring democratic rule, as well as the sanctions imposed, failed to bring about desired effect. He called for a dialog, including negotiations with the rebels who seized power.

TASS has pieced together the picture of events around Niger after the coup.

ECOWAS summit

On July 30, the leaders of ECOWAS member-states demanded that the rebels in Niger release and reinstate president Mohamed Bazoum and restore constitutional order. The community imposed a number of restrictions on Niger and did not rule out the use of military force. On August 7 the deadline set in the ultimatum expired.

The ECOWAS chairperson, President Bola Tinubu, of Nigeria, at an emergency summit of the community in Abuja, acknowledged that the ultimatum to the rebels in Niger "has not yielded the desired result" and that sanctions also failed to achieve their objective. He called for the prioritization of negotiations to return constitutional order to Niger. Tinubu also said he was ready to engage with stakeholders, including rebel leaders, who have seized power in Niger.

ECOWAS continues to support and express solidarity with Bazoum. The community declared its "relentless commitment to democracy" in the country. According to Tinubu, a sustainable mechanism will be identified to re-establish stability to Niger and every effort will be exerted to restore constitutional order.

Pressure on Niger

Bazoum remains in detention at his residence. Amid reports that he has no electricity and water supply and is denied fresh food, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern and called for the ousted president’s immediate release.

Niger is without electricity not only for Bazoum, but also for a large part of the country's population, as neighboring Nigeria - the main energy supplier - has imposed sanctions. This explains why water supply in Niger's capital is also partially out of order.

Former Nigerian leaders have called for the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions. The letter to the ECOWAS chairperson was signed by former Nigerian prime ministers Seyni Oumarou and Mamane Oumarou, former President Mahamane Ousmane and a number of other politicians. In their appeal, they described the restrictions as ineffective, inappropriate and fraught with disaster. They also called for the use of diplomatic and political means to find a peace and constructive solution to the crisis.

At the same time, the sanction pressure on Niger may still be intensified. The EU’s lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said that the EU would determine further actions against Niger after the ECOWAS summit. The imposition of sanctions against Niger in cooperation with the community is a possibility.

US Department of State spokesman Mathew Miller, in speaking about the possibility of imposing sanctions against Niger by the United States, said that Washington "gave them a number of options to keep talking."

Food aid to Niger

The World Food Program continues to operate in Niger, which is under sanction pressure and faced with the threat of military intervention.

According to the UN, 3.3 million people - more than 10% of Niger's population - are experiencing acute food shortages. The humanitarian operation in Niger needs $584 million, but only 37% of that amount has been received by now.

Risk of intervention in Niger

The Nigerian opposition has warned President Bola Tinubu against military intervention in Niger, even as a member of the ECOWAS coalition.

Senator Suleiman Kawu, of northern Kano state, has said he opposes the use of force as long as other options to resolve the crisis have not been exhausted. He warned that intervention would cause imminent civilian casualties on both sides. In turn, a senior official of the ruling All Progressives Congress party suggested that an invasion of Niger could cost Tinubu the presidency, the Financial Times said. Also, military intervention could exacerbate instability in northern Nigeria, where terrorist groups are active.

The emir of Nigeria's northern state of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who is the head of the Tijaniyya religious movement popular in Niger, has also spoken out against the use of force. Sanusi visited Niger at his own initiative and then briefed Tinubu on the details of the talks. The Sultan of Damargan, Niger's third most populous city, also attended the talks.

Rebel actions

In the meantime, the rebels in Niger are forming a new transitional government. It already includes 20 ministers, both military officers and civilians.