Belarusian military interdicts infiltration attempts at secure facilities — top brass

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. The Belarusian military has interdicted several attempts at infiltrating secure premises and facilities over the past two weeks, the Defense Ministry press service said.

"Those detained have been handed over to law enforcement. Also, a UAV operator was detained after attempting to launch an aircraft over the premises of one of the military bases," a statement on the Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel said.

According to the ministry, "using electronic warfare devices, several attempted aircraft flights over secure territory have been thwarted." The press service reported that all servicemen involved, who demonstrated alertness, professionalism and decisiveness, had been decorated.