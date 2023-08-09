Taiwan's navy, air force to jointly conduct live-fire exercise on August 15-17

HONG KONG, August 9. /TASS/. Taiwan's navy and air force will jointly conduct annual live-fire exercises using air-to-air and anti-ship missiles in the waters off the island's southeastern coast on August 15-17, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported, citing a military source.

According to the source, the annual drills are held to assess the combat readiness of Taiwan's armed forces.

This year, "The drill will see Air Force fighters — Mirage-2000-5s and domestically made Indigenous Defense Fighters — fire MBDA MICA missiles and F-16Vs to test the firing ability of the AIM-120 medium-range air-to-air missiles," the news agency quoted the source.

According to the source, "the Navy will fire Taiwan-made Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles at four decommissioned vessels, including two Ching Chiang-class patrol vessels and two rescue and salvage ships."

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalated following the visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan on August 2-3, 2022. Several delegations of US lawmakers and governors have also made trips to Taiwan. China views such visits as provocations constituting interference in its domestic affairs and support for Taiwanese separatists.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.