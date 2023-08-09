Germany hands over to Ukraine 2 launchers for Patriot missiles, 4 Vector drones

BERLIN, August 9. /TASS/. Germany has supplied Ukraine with two launchers for the Patriot air defense missiles and 10 Bandvagn 206 tracked articulated all-terrain vehicles over the past week, as follows from the updated list of military items that the German government has provided to Kiev or plans to provide in the future.

In addition, the FRG has sent to Ukraine 6,705 155 mm smoke shells and explosive ordnance disposal material, 5 border guard vehicles, 4 Vector reconnaissance drones, 1,163 binoculars and 20,000 tactical glasses.

The Ukrainian authorities regularly call on the West to provide Kiev with air defense systems. As Yury Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force Command, noted, Soviet hardware remained the main element of the Ukrainian air defense system. The country's Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said that Ukrainian troops had almost used up their stocks of missiles for it. He pointed out that Ukraine did not produce such ammunition, nor did it have the ability to request it, which is why Western equipment is needed.

The total amount of military, financial and humanitarian support from Germany has reached almost 17 billion euros since February 2022. The FRG is the second largest arms supplier after the United States.

Russia has repeatedly raised the issue of ongoing arms deliveries to Kiev. As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, Russia would not abandon its efforts to draw the attention of the international community, including within the framework of the UN Security Council, to the pumping of Western weapons into the Kiev regime.