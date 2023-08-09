US adds 101 more Belarusian officials and related individuals to stop list

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The United States imposed a ban on the issuance of entry visas against 101 more Belarusian government officials and individuals associated with them, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Additionally, we are imposing visa restrictions on 101 regime officials and their affiliates for undermining or harming democratic institutions in Belarus, including several judges responsible for issuing politically-motivated sentences against Belarusians for exercising their fundamental freedoms," the US Department of State said in a statement.

Belarus held presidential elections on August 9, 2020. According to the results of the vote, current President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who did not recognize the election results, came in second with 10.12%.