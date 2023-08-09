German working with Bundeswehr agency detained on suspicion of spying for Russia

BERLIN, August 9. /TASS/. A German citizen has been detained in the city of Koblenz (Rhineland-Palatinate) in western Germany on suspicion of spying in favor of Russia, the German Public Prosecutor's Office reports.

According to its statement, the arrest warrant was issued on July 27, 2023, and on August 9, officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office detained the man and searched his apartment and workplace. The suspect, identified as Thomas H., is an employee with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, which, among other things, is responsible for the procurement of military products for the German army.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office says that "since May 2023, he has repeatedly contacted the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin of his own accord, offering cooperation." "In doing so, he once provided information obtained in the course of his professional activities for the purpose of its further transfer to Russian intelligence," the statement said. The suspect has already appeared before a judge of the Federal Court of Justice, who ordered his arrest and placement in a detention center.