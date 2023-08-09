Ukrainian grain exports in July down by almost 40% amid suspension of grain deal

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The volume of grain exports from Ukraine fell by almost 40% in July, when the grain deal was terminated. This is according to the statistics of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

According to the data provided on the ministry’s website, in July the volume of Ukrainian grain exports amounted to 2.29 million tons, including 840,000 tons of wheat, 1.1 million tons of corn and 350,000 tons of barley.

In June, the volume of Ukrainian exports of these crops amounted to 3.7 million tons (1.27 million tons - wheat, 2.35 million tons - corn, 80,000 tons - barley). That means that the decline in exports amounted to 38%.

According to the data of the ministry, the volume of export of grain abroad through seaports has decreased to the greatest extent. In July, it amounted to 1.67 million tons (48% of the total volume of grain exports), while a month earlier this figure was 3.12 million tons (64% of the total volume).

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul and extended several times after that before ultimately expiring on July 17. Russia refused to extend it again because the part of the deal envisaging the removal of obstacles for Russian agricultural exports was never implemented. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Russia would resume the deal once its demands were met.